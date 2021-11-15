Farhan Akhtar has shared a post on the popular television series Inside Edge that has left all fans totally excited. He has shared a poster of the brand new season, Inside Edge 3, and also revealed when it will premiere on the streaming giant, Amazon Prime Video. He writes, “Masters of the game are back and this time, there’s no looking back. #InsideEdgeOnPrime, new season out on Dec 3rd”. Yes, the new season of Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadha, Aamir Bashir’s show is all set to be released on December 3.

Inside Edge Season 3 Release Date

