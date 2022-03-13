JK Simmons who voices Omni Man, has confirmed that voice work on the upcoming season of Invincible is about to begin. This means that the season is well into production. Simmons also said that the season is imminent. While there is no release date out yet, this surely is going to be great news for fans who have been waiting for a new season. Till then, season one of Invincible is streaming right now on Amazon Prime Video.

Check Out The Announcement Below:

J.K. Simmons says they’re going back to work in the recording booth very soon for ‘INVINCIBLE’ Season 2. Read our full interview: https://t.co/8Y9mFYLsSI pic.twitter.com/5FGt9a9WVP — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 13, 2022

