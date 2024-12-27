A video going viral on social media shared by IIM graduate and the founder of Camp Diaries Bengaluru is garnering widespread attention. Milind Chandwani shared a video on Instagram where he recounted the unusual experience he experienced during his late-night cab ride from Bengaluru airport as his tired cab driver got sleepy. The viral clip shows Milind Chandwani driving the car while the cab driver is seen sleeping in the passenger seat. "Last night at 3 AM while returning from Bengaluru airport, I found myself in an unexpected role: my cab driver’s driver. He was so sleepy, he even stopped for tea and a cigarette but still couldn’t keep his eyes open. So, I offered to drive, and to my surprise, he handed me the keys faster than I could say Bengaluru traffic," Chandwani's post read. The IIM graduate also said that the driver of the cab reclined his seat, passed out and left him alone to navigate Bangalore with Google Maps as his co-pilot. "I felt a mix of emotions: glad that he trusted me, sad that he had to push himself so hard, and slightly amused at how quickly he decided I was qualified for the job. Gave him a ₹100 tip and asked for a 5-star rating in return—fair trade, right?" the MTV Roadies Real Heroes said. ‘Worthy of Cancelling Driving License’: Video of Bus Driving on Wrong Side of Bengaluru’s NICE Road Goes Viral, Internet Reacts.

IIM Graduate Drives Cab As Driver Falls Asleep on the Job

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Milind Chandwani (@milindchandwani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)