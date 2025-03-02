Actress Avika Gor, who rose to fame with her portrayal as Anandi Singh in Colors TV's hit show Balika Vadhu, is reportedly making her comeback to television after seven years. The rumours surface online as producer Ektaa Kapoor is planning to come up with a new season of her hit franchise, Naagin. The iconic role was previously played by popular actresses like Mouni Roy, Nia Sharma, Tejasswi Prakash, Surbhi Jyoti and Anita Hassanandani. As makers of the popular franchise are planning to start work on Naagin 7, Avika Gor's name is currently doing rounds on the internet to play the lead role. ‘Naagin Season 7’: Actress Isha Malviya Roped In for Ekta Kapoor’s Hit Supernatural Show – Reports.

Avika Gor Roped In for ‘Naagin 7’?

According to several reports on the internet, actress Avika Gor of Balika Vadhu fame has been approached to play the new Naagin. If everything goes well, the 27-year-old actress will play the lead role in Ektaa Kapoor's supernatural show about shape-shifting serpents. However, Avika Gor has now come forward and reacted to the rumours on social media. Taking to her Instagram stories on Sunday (March 2), the actress reshared a post about her casting in Naagin 7 and wrote, "Is it? Why don't I know about this?"

Avika Gor Reacts to Rumours of Her Casting in ‘Naagin 7’

(Photo Credit: @avikagor/ Instagram)

Ektaa Kapoor had officially announced Naagin 7 by posting a video on her Instagram. In the clip, she could be seen sitting with her team and discussing the upcoming season of their supernatural show. She said, "Naagin is on chotiyo ke peeche, parvat ke neeche. Time to create sarva sarva, very very shresth, super shresth Naagin. Sarva shresth, super shresth, param shresth,aadi, super aadi Naagin." Naagin 7: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and YRKKH’s Shehzada Dhami To Be Paired Together in Ektaa Kapoor’s Show? Here’s What We Know!.

‘Naagin 7’ Announcement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EktaaRkapoor (@ektarkapoor)

Avika Gor was last seen in Colors' Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardani which ran from November 2017 to May 2018. Naagin 7 is expected to start in the first half of 2025.

