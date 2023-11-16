TV's beloved actress Jennifer Winget delighted fans by announcing her return to the fiction space after 14 years. Teasing her comeback on Instagram, she revealed her reunion with co-star Karan Wahi, sparking excitement among followers. Known for her roles in popular shows like Dill Mill Gayye (DMG), Winget expressed her anticipation for this reunion, hinting at a thrilling new project. Her post read, "Close to 14 years LATER. We Are Back. P.s- All you DMG kids, I mean kids who ain't kids anymore, IT's TIME." Jennifer Winget Gives ‘Weekend Recap’ with Her Besties in Latest Insta Post (View Pics).

Watch Jennifer Winget's and Karan Wahi's Picture Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Wahi (@karanwahi)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)