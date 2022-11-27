It's official! The tenth season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa has finally come to an end, and Gunjan Sinha has been crowned the show's winner. Well, it's TV actress Rubina Dilaik and sensational Faisal Shaikh, whom the little champ defeated on JDJ. She took home trophy and Rs 20 lakh. Congrats to her! Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Finale: Rubina Dilaik, Faisal Shaikh and Gunjan Sinha Are Top Three of the Dance Reality Show!

Gunjan Sinha Wins Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)