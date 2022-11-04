The upcoming episode of dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 will see everyone's fave bahu Rubina Dilaik dancing to Deepika Padukone's song "Ghoomar" from Padmaavat. In the promo shared by Colors TV, we get to see the actress in typical Rajasthani attire twirling and doing stunts as part of her performance. Ah-mazing! Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Rubina Dilaik Makes Rashmika Mandanna and Judges Dance to Himachali Music in New Promo of the Show (Watch Video).

