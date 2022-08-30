Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Season 10 is all set to hit your TV screens after 5 years on the 3rd of September and the fans are more than excited to watch their favourite stars dance their hearts out on Jhalak’s floor. Zorawar Kalra, the entrepreneur turned entertainer is one the most anticipated contestants of the season. Zorawar’s pictures from the first episode of the show which is all set to be aired on this weekend can be seen going viral on social media. In a picture shared by Telly Masala, Zorawar can be seen donning a bright yellow designer kurta paired with a jacket. Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa Star Zorawar Kalra Is All Set To Create His Magic With His Dance Skills! (Watch Promo).

Checkout his look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TellyMasala (@tellymasala)

