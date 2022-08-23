For the last few days, one thing that has been making a lot of buzz around the internet and keeping everyone on their toes is the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Until now there was no confirmation on contestants participating and now the channel has finally started revealing the participants on their official Instagram handle. As of now, Ali Asgar, Niti Taylor, Rubina Dilaik, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Rubina Dilaik, Paras Kalnawat and Zorawar Kalra are the only confirmed contestants and the channel has uploaded some creative videos of the contestants showcasing their dancing abilities.

Out of the all the confirmed participants, the moves which recently caught our attention are of Zorawar Kalra. Take a look: MasterChef India Season 5 Judge Zorawar Kalra Opens Up on Being a Part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, Says ‘If I Get an Opportunity To Entertain People I’ll Definitely Consider It’ (LatestLY Exclusive).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Talking about the video, Zorawar Kalra starts off with using crazy hand moves in the video which initially seems to be a normal cooking video but towards the end of the video the dancer ends up setting the stage on fire with his power packed moves. On the professional front, the dancer has also been a judge of the cooking reality show, Masterchef India Season 5.

