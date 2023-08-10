Voice actor Johnny Hardwick popular for his character Dale Gribble on animated series King of the Hill has passed away. As per TMZ, his body was found at his Texas home by law enforcement officers after they were called to perform a welfare check. He had four Prime Time Emmy nominations and it was in 1999 when he won an Emmy Award for his work as a producer on King of the Hill. His sudden death is a great loss for the industry. Lew Palter, Titanic and First Monday In October Actor, Dies at 94.

