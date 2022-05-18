Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan is all set to return with the fourth season. After the successful run of three seasons, Voot announced that Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor’s popular show would be back with season four and the two have even started shooting for it. Fans are not just thrilled about Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan Season 4 but have also started trending #MaNanAreBackWithS4 on Twitter. Kaisi Ye Yaariyan Season 4: Did Parth Samthaan Drop a Hint at a New Season of the Show With a Picture With Niti Taylor (View Pic).

Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan Season 4

Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor

My sohne mohne's They look so so gorgeous#MaNanAreBackWithS4 pic.twitter.com/yA9gApEyYu — Anindita (@anindita_raut) May 18, 2022

It feel so unreal that we actually getting them back.#MaNanAreBackWithS4 pic.twitter.com/19SlNUSqZN — 𝓜𝓻𝓲ツ (@IceQueeniee) May 17, 2022

