Karan Kundrra and girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash are couple goals for sure! As a new clip of the Bigg Boss stars has surfaced online which sees Tejasswi waiting in car for her beau at the airport. The clip sees Kundrra getting a bit emotional and kissing his GF on cheek upon seeing her at the airport. Aren't these two the cutest? Check it out. Karan Kundrra Marks His Presence at IFFIGoa for the Premier of His Movie – Tera Kya Hoga Lovely; Shares His Look for the Star-Studded Night! (View Post).

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash at Airport:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)