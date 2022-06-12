Sony TV dropped a new promo of KBC 14 featuring host Amitabh Bachchan and it's going viral for all right reasons. As the the video, sees Big B asking question to a contestant on the hot seat about the presence of GPS in different devices. And well, an over confident contestant who has fallen prey to a fake news, picks Rs 2000 note as the answer, and she loses the game. The moral of the promo, "Gyaan jahaan se mile bator lo, lekin pehle tatol lo." Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 Registrations Open On April 9: Here’s How You Can Register For Amitabh Bachchan’s Sony TV Quiz Show!

Watch Viral Video:

We all know that one person jo humein aisi unverified sansani khabrein sunata hai! Tag them in the comments and tell them that "Gyaan jahaan se mile bator lo, lekin pehle tatol lo."#KBC2022 coming soon! Stay tuned!@SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/Y2DgAyP3MH — sonytv (@SonyTV) June 11, 2022

