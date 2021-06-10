Keeping Up With The Kardashians is ending after 20 seasons. It obviously is a mammoth event and since reunions are a thing now, the Kardashian-Jenners are having a two-part sit-down with Scott Disick to boot while getting grilled by Andy Cohen. A lot of goss will be spilled and if you ever had any questions to ask them, Cohen might get you covered when the reunion kicks of on E! on June 17.

Check out the trailer of Keeping Up With Kardashians reunion

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)