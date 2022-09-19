Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is almost nearing its end and the entire team has reached the set for its Grand Finale. Mohit Malik, is one of the participants of the show and he too is on the set to shoot for the same. Well, it seems like Mohit had a special visitor in is vanity! His son Ekbir was there and Mohit was ecstatic about the same. He took to his social media handle to share a picture of the same which was re-shared by ABP News. Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Mohit Malik Relies on His Spiritual Beliefs To Overcome His Fears in the Show.

Take a look:

Mohit Malik (Photo Credit: YouTube)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)