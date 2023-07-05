Your wait is finally over, as Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is releasing on your TV screen soon. The makers have unveiled new promo of the stunt-based reality show along with revealing that the Rohit Shetty much awaited KKK will be airing on Colors TV from July 15. As per reports, Arjit Taneja, Aishwarya Sharma and Dino James are the top three of the current season. Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Arjit Taneja, Aishwarya Sharma and Dino James Are Top 3 Finalists of the Reality Show – Reports.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Promo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)