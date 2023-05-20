Abdu Rozik has been rumoured to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13 for one week or two! He will fly to Cape Town in June in the first week of the month. Khatron ke Khiladi is a stunt based reality show hosted by Rohit Shetty, who is known to love thrilling stunts himself. Karan Tacker to Join Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 as a Contestant- Reports.

View KKK 13 Update:

🚨 CONFIRMED! Abdu Rozik to be part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 for a week or two! He's all set to fly to Cape Town in the first week of June, and he is extremely excited to be a part of the show. Get ready for some amazing moments! 💥 #KhatronKeKhiladi #BiggBoss_Tak — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) May 20, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)