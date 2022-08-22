The eighth episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 will feature Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani. The promo video gives glimpses on how Shahid makes comments on Kiara’s equation with her rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra. In fact, Kiara even says that she and Sid are ‘more than close friends’. Rumoured Lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani Make Stylish Appearance At Shahid Kapoor’s Birthday Bash (Watch Video).

Watch Promo Of KWK Season 7 Episode 8 Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

