Host Karan Johar has released the latest promo for Koffee With Karan Season 8, with a new line of guests from B-town. The promo includes Karan Johar asking Janhvi Kapoor about one thing that Sid / Varun has but she does not. It also features stars like Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Rani Mukerji-Kajol, Vicky Kaushal, and so on. They will be seen having funny banter with KJo and spilling their secrets in the upcoming episodes on the Koffee couch. Koffee With Karan Season 8 Episode 4: Alia Bhatt Reveals Hubby Ranbir Kapoor Is a Burping Specialist for Daughter Raha!

Watch Koffee With Karan Season 8 Promo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

