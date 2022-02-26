Lock Upp is the upcoming reality show that’d be hosted by Kangana Ranaut. The show produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms is in legal trouble ahead of its premiere, February 27, due to plagiarism. The City Civil Court of Hyderabad has issued an ad-interim injunction over the release of the reality show. Sanober Baig, who filed the case, claimed in his plea that he had registered this idea to the Screen Writers’ Association in 2018 and this show was to be titled as The Jail, reports HT.

Hyderabad Civil Court Issues Ad-Interim Injunction Against Lock Upp

