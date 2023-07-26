The new season of Made in Heaven is all set to be premiered next month! The makers of the Prime Video series have drop a new poster featuring the star cast and confirmed that Made in Heave S2 will drop on August 10. The poster features lead actors Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur along with Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Mona Singh among others. It oozes royalty and vintage vibes. Made in Heaven S2 Confirmed! Makers of Sobhita Dhulipala – Arjun Mathur’s Prime Video Series Share Curious Poster Featuring Wilted Roses (View Pic).

Made In Heaven New Season

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar)

