Madhavi Gogate, a popular Marathi film and television actress, breathed her last on November 21. The actress, who was popularly known for her role in the television show Anupamaa, was reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. The 58-year-old actress was being treated at Seven Hills Hospital in Mumbai and there were even signs of recovery. However, her health deteriorated and she passed away in the afternoon. Co-star Rupali Ganguly shared a post remembering the late actress. She wrote, “we will miss the bond between you and Anu”.

Rupali Ganguly Mourns The Demise Of Madhavi Gogate

Rupali Ganguly with Madhavi Gogate (Photo Credits: Instagram)

