In a shocking turn of events, Mahabharat fame Nitish Bhardwaj who is popularly known for his role as Krishna in the mythological show has announced separation from his wife Smita Gate after 12 years of marriage. As per the Bombay Times, the actor has filed the divorce in Bombay High court and the couple had parted ways in September 2019.

Check It Out:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)