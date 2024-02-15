Nitish Bharadwaj, the actor who played Lord Krishna in the iconic Mahabharat television series, has recently filed a police complaint against his estranged wife, Smita Gate, alleging mental harassment. Bharadwaj initiated the complaint with the Bhopal Police, asserting that he and Smita initiated divorce proceedings in 2018, yet the case remains unresolved. Bharadwaj lamented that his wife has obstructed his access to their twin daughters, Devyani and Shivranjani, by relocating their schools without his consent. Seeking intervention, Bharadwaj approached Harinarayanachari Mishra, Bhopal's Commissioner, on February 14, highlighting the ongoing legal battle for divorce and the denial of visitation rights to his daughters. Mahabharat Actor Nitish Bharadwaj Announces Divorce After 12 Years of Marriage, Netizens Ask if Divorce Is the New Trend.

Nitish Bharadwaj Files Complaint Against Smita Gate:

