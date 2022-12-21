Zee TV show Main Hoon Aparajita will soon witness the mother standing up for her daughter’s rights. She will be seen standing up to her mother for Chavi and saying that her daughter is not someone they want to get rid of and that she deserves to be respected in the relationship she gets into. This stand by Aparajita will bring a new twist in the storyline. Main Hoon Aparajita Promo: Aparajita Raises Question Against the Society on Upbringing of Children (Watch Video).

Take A Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zee TV (@zeetv)

