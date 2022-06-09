The trailer for Mike has been released and Trevante Rhodes gives a compelling first look in his turn as Mike Tyson. The series will focus on the highs and lows of the famed boxer and his career. It will touch on many of the controversies that Tyson was involved in as well. The series is created by Steven Rogers and also stars Laura Harrier. Mike premieres on August 25 on Hulu. Hulu Casts 'Moonlight' Star Trevante Rhodes as Lead for Mike Tyson Series.

Watch The Trailer:

