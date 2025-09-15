After the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match, Team India cricketers, led by Suryakumar Yadav, avoided the customary hand shake with the Pakistan cricketers. They closed the door of the dressing room and Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha along with coach Mike Hesson were snubbed. Salman skipped the post-match presentation and Hesson came in the post-match press conference. When asked about Salman Ali Agha's absence, Hesson replied 'We were obviously keen to engage and shake hands after the match, but that didn't happen. That was pretty much the end of it.' Pakistan Coach Mike Hesson Reportedly Left Annoyed After Indian Players Avoid Customary Handshake Post IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Match.

Mike Hesson Reveals 'Handshake Row' With Indian Cricketers Reason Behind Salman Agha Skipping Post-Match Presentation

Coach Mike Hesson addressed Salman Ali Agha’s absence from the post-match interview.#TOKInAsiaCup #PAKvIND pic.twitter.com/L286UDPTTZ — TOK Sports (@TOKSports021) September 14, 2025

