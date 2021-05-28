Washington [US], May 28 (ANI): Hollywood actor Trevante Rhodes has been cast to star as the boxing legend Mike Tyson in the upcoming Hulu series 'Iron Mike'. The series has received an eight-episode order at Hulu and production will begin later this year.

As per Variety, Rhodes will also serve as an executive producer for the series in addition to starring in it.

'Iron Mike' was ordered to series at the streamer in February. The series is said to explore the wild, tragic and controversial life and career of Tyson, one of the most polarizing figures in sports culture.

Rhodes had his breakout role in the Academy Award-winning 2016 film 'Moonlight'. He also recently starred in the hit Netflix film 'Birdbox' and in Hulu's 'The United States vs. Billie Holiday'.

The series will be reuniting several key players from the Oscar-winning film 'I, Tonya'. Steven Rogers, who wrote the film, will serve as an executive producer. Craig Gillespie will direct and executive produce the series.

'I, Tonya' star Margot Robbie will executive produce under the LuckyChap Entertainment banner along with Tom Ackerley. Karin Gist will serve as showrunner and executive produce via The Gist of It along with Claire Brown.

Clubhouse Pictures' Bryan Unkeless and Scott Morgan will also executive produce alongside Rhodes and Entertainment 360's Darin Friedman. 20th Television will produce.

As per variety, Tyson is not in any way involved with the series and has called it "tone-deaf cultural misappropriation." Shortly thereafter, Tyson announced he was executive producing a limited series based on his life with Jamie Foxx attached to star. (ANI)

