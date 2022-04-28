Amazon Prime Video announced a new Telugu web series Modern Love Hyderabad. The series will likely unveil the loves stories of the city Hyderabad. Modern Love Hyderabad stars Aadhi Pinisetty, Nithya Menen, Ritu Varma, Suhasini Maniratnam, Revathy, Naresh, Malavika Nair, Abijeet Duddala, Naresh Agastya, Komalee Prasad and Ulka Gupta. Modern Love Mumbai Trailer: Amazon Prime’s New Anthology Show Brings Six Different Love Stories from Six Acclaimed Directors (Watch Video).

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Production Company: SIC Productions (Films) Creative Producer: Nagesh Kukunoor Producer: Elahe Hiptoola Directors: Nagesh Kukunoor, Venkatesh Maha, Uday Gurrala, Devika Bahudanam Writers: Nagesh Kukunoor, Shashi Sudigala, Bahaish Kapoor — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) April 28, 2022

Key Cast: Aadhi Pinisetty, Nithya Menen, Ritu Varma, Suhasini Maniratnam, Revathy, Naresh, Malavika Nair, Abijeet Duddala, Naresh Agastya, Komalee Prasad, Ulka Gupta" — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) April 28, 2022

