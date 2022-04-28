Amazon has just dropped the trailer of Modern Love Mumbai and it brings six unique tales of love from the city of dreams. Acclaimed directors like Vishal Bhardwaj, Hansal Mehta, Shonali Bose, Dhruv Sehgal, Alankrita Shrivastava, and Nupur Asthana have come up with their stories making this one an anticipated show on Prime. The show stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Arshad Warsi, Pratik Gandhi, Masaba Gupta, Ranveer Brar, Ritwik Bhowmik and Wamiqa Gabbi and premieres on May 13 only on Amazon Prime Video.

