TV actor, Mohit Malik has added a new expensive four-wheeler to his existing collection. Yes, you read that right, as he has bought a new swanky black BMW car which reportedly costs Rs 79.9 lakh. In a video shared by a portal, we get to see Mohit flaunting his BMW. Ram Kapoor Purchases a Stunning Red Hot Ferrari Portofino Worth Rs 3.5 Crore (Watch Video).

Mohit Malik Buys BMW Car:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tellychakkar Official ® (@tellychakkar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)