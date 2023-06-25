Mohit Raina shared a photo holding his baby girl and looking at her. This is his daughter's first monsoon and the actor seems to be in high spirits. In a heartfelt post he wrote "Happy First monsoon my child #sundaydiaries #firstmonsoonshowers #bestfeeling #greatfulheart #tuhaintosabkuchhain". The name of his daughter has not yet been revealed. Mohit Raina and Aditi Sharma Blessed With Baby Girl! Devon Ke Dev–Mahadev Actor Drops First Pic of Their Daughter on Instagram.

View Mohit Raina's Post:

