After Amar Upadhyay and Priyal Mahajan tested positive for COVID-19, the latest we hear is that Toral Rasputra, who is part of the same daily soap has also been infected with the virus.

Confirming the news, she told TOI, "Yes, I have tested positive for COVID-19. I underwent a test on Monday, last week, and my reports came in the following day. After my co-actors Amar and Priyal tested positive, the production team informed me about the same and advised me to undergo an RT-PCR test." She also added, "I lost my dad on Wednesday, last week, while I was in isolation. He died of a heart attack. A lot has been going on...it is a bad time for me on the personal front."

