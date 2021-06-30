Recently, Ekta Kapoor's show Molkki’s set caught fire. According to a report in Telly Chakkar, the fire broke out due to a gas leak. The blast occurred during the wedding sequence of the show amid a mandap set-up. However, the good news is that new casualties were reported and the situation was brought under control immediately. The show stars Amar Upadhyay and Priyal Mahajan as Virender Pratap Singh and Purvi Singh respectively.

Check It Out:

A BLAST HAPPENED DURING THE Shooting Of Wedding Due To Gas Leakage In #Molkki ! We Hope All Actors And Actress Are Safe Now ! © @tadka_telly pic.twitter.com/T0LVz1a7nU — Television 7302 (@television785) June 30, 2021

