Money Heist 5 Part 1 ended on a rather sad note with Tokyo's (Úrsula Corberó) death. Since then fans of the show are desperate about volume two of the Netflix show. Now, on October 13, the makers dropped a teaser confirming December 3 as the release date of Money Heist 5 Part 2. The interesting takeaway from the clip is seeing the professor as the new narrator of the show.

Check It Out:

The end is coming. The last season of LCDP arrives on December 3rd. pic.twitter.com/QCcxvFCwL1 — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) October 13, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)