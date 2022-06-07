Shah Rukh Khan is a legend and we have a new proof for the same. As Sana Amanat (fan of King Khan), who happens to be a comic writer as well as co-producer of Ms Marvel told a portal that they would reshoot and return to production if SRK gives a nod to the show. “If Shah Rukh Khan wants to be in this show, we will go film again! We’ll go back to production, we’re (definitely) going back to production! Call somebody!” Amanat said. BOOM!!! Jawan Teaser: Shah Rukh Khan’s First Look From Atlee’s Film Leaves Fans Excited For Its Theatrical Release!

