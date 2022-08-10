Actor Mukesh Khanna is being slammed on the internet after his recent scandalous statement targeting women. The Shaktimaan star earlier this week, on his YouTube channel had said that women who desire sex and ask for it aren’t women, but running 'dhanda'. The video was titled Kya Aapko Bhi Aisi Ladkiyan Lubhati Hain? Khanna's these sexiest remarks have not gone down well with Twitterati. Check out their reactions below. Mukesh Khanna Says ‘If a Girl Wants Sex, Woh Dhanda Kar Rahi Hai’ (Watch Viral Video).

Indeed

True That

Well Said

Lol

Haha

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)