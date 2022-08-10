Actor Mukesh Khanna is being slammed on the internet after his recent scandalous statement targeting women. The Shaktimaan star earlier this week, on his YouTube channel had said that women who desire sex and ask for it aren’t women, but running 'dhanda'. The video was titled Kya Aapko Bhi Aisi Ladkiyan Lubhati Hain? Khanna's these sexiest remarks have not gone down well with Twitterati. Check out their reactions below. Mukesh Khanna Says ‘If a Girl Wants Sex, Woh Dhanda Kar Rahi Hai’ (Watch Viral Video).

This Maron #MukeshKhanna is in trouble after making Derogatory statement against women about sex. He is cheep — Mannan (@mannan_pathan) August 10, 2022

Obviously cause ladkiyan to sirf aadamiyon keeee khusheee ke liye exist karti hai - Aadmi ki sex chahiye to theek aap mana nai karengi aur aap apni kiseee need ka zikr nai karengi— arre jaao sir aap ho kaun ladkiyon ke baare mai statement dene ke liye #MukeshKhanna https://t.co/rRsAHyMxd4 — ginnie (@rjginnie) August 10, 2022

The glorious 90s, when you could cleanse yourself of evil thoughts and wrongdoings by simply saying, "SORRY SHAKTIMAAN" Today, it takes a lot more than that.#MukeshKhanna — WeWake (@WeWakeTiwari) August 10, 2022

Is #MukeshKhanna becoming another #RakhiSawant when it comes to talking crap? — Vishwas Dass (@VishwasDass) August 10, 2022

