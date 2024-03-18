Just months ago, reports of Ranveer Singh being signed as Shaktimaan in the upcoming superhero movie surfaced online receiving mixed reactions from the fans. Now, the original Shaktimaan, Mukesh Khanna, has finally reacted on the same on his social media. Taking to his Instagram post on March 17, the actor said, "Pura social media mahinon se is rumour se bhara pada tha ki Ranveer karega Shaktimaan. Aur har koi naaraz tha ise lekar. Main chup raha." Taking a dig at Ranveer's image, the actor said that someone with his image would be unfit for the role of Shaktimaan. The actor added, "Lekin jub channels ne bhi elaan karna shuru kar diya ki Ranveer sign ho gaya hai.To mujhe muhn kholana pada. Aur maine bol diya ki aisi image wala vyakti kitna bhi bada star kyon na ho Shaktimaan nahin ban sakta. I have put my foot down." Khanna also shared a video addressing the rumours on his YouTube channel. Adipurush: Mukesh Khanna Slams Prabhas- Kriti Sanon’s Film, Shaktimaan Actor Says ’The Whole Team Should Be Burnt Standing at Fifty Degrees Celsius'.

