Recently, Shaktimaan star Mukesh Khanna made quite a controversial statement on his YouTube channel which is downright scandalous. As the veteran actor in his latest video on YT, has passed offensive remarks on the character of girls who ask boys for sex. He mentioned that such women are not women but running a 'dhanda' (business). Well, netizens are super upset with Khanna's opinion. Check it out. Mukesh Khanna Defends His Recent Controversial Statement on the #MeToo Movement, Says ‘I Never Said That Women Shouldn’t Work’.

Mukesh Khanna Controversial Video

'If a girl wants sex, woh dhanda kar rahi hai,' Mukesh Khanna #Shameful 😡 pic.twitter.com/VTbV7PQSZp — Bollywoodirect (@Bollywoodirect) August 10, 2022

True That

#MukeshKhanna this is a limit of pure sexism and misogyny. Who are you to pass a judgment or make a character report just on basis of one’s choice or decisions pic.twitter.com/48yq3JiI8x — सनातनी 🚩🚩 (@trueindianj) August 10, 2022

Umm...

This is what happens when nobody gives a fu#k about you and you are dying for the limelight #MukeshKhanna https://t.co/CSKeDfBMJB — BaBa Voss (@Abhishek80098) August 10, 2022

