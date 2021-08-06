Never Have I Ever stars Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) and Kamala (Richa Moorjani) whose bond goes through a roller-coaster in the series have shot a Bollywood dance cover. The two girls can be seen grooving to Katrina Kaif's item song Sheila Ko Jawani from Tees Maar Khan and well we are stunned by their energy and moves.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (@maitreyiramakrishnan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)