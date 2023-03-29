Popular diva Nia Sharma is known for her bold as well as gorgeous quirks. She does not fail to flaunt them at all. Nia is a diva for sure! She can carry any attire with her aura, sense of style and bold decisions. Be it during an event, friends dinner party or an airport look, Nia has gone a step further in making a fashion statement and she kills it every single time. From fiery bold dresses to simple chic ensembles, Nia slays every look like a pro. She proves to be a fashion queen, indeed. But have you checked her new pictures? If you have not then we suggest you do right now. She was wearing a black shimmery Black saree with a low cut blouse. Fans are going gaga over it for sure. Nia Sharma Tries Her Hands on Pole Dancing and the Actress Surprisingly Does It Well! (Watch Video).

Check The Pictures Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)