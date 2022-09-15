Nikki Tamboli and Chahatt Khanna’s names have cropped up in an ongoing investigation into multi-crore money laundering case. According to Nikki Tamboli’s statement to the Enforcement Directorate, Bigg Boss 14 fame was introduced to the conman through Pinky Irani and received an amount of Rs. 1.5 lakhs followed by an additional amount of Rs 2 lakhs and a Gucci bag when she met him alone. Jacqueline Fernandez Being Questioned by Enforcement Directorate Again in Money Laundering Case.

Check Out the Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HT City (@htcity)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)