TV star Nikki Tamboli who will celebrate her 25th birthday on August 21 has revealed that she will no longer be cutting cakes from this year onwards. In an Instagram story, she expressed that since she has lost her brother earlier this year and also it's Raksha Bandhan after her birthday, she will be avoiding the cake cutting celebration. She also urged all to support her.

Nikki Tamboli's Post:

Nikki Tamboli Instagram Story

