Actor Nitesh Pandey is no more. He essayed the role of Dheeraj Kumar in the top rated television show Anupamaa. Reportedly, he passed away due to cardiac arrest at the age of 51. As soon as this sad news was out, many celebs reacted to the news of his demise. Apart from TV, Pandey is also popular for starring in Shah Rukh Khan's Om Shanti Om. Nitesh Pandey Dies at 51: From Acting With Shah Rukh Khan to Being Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa Co-Star, All You Need to Know About The Actor Who Passed Away on May 24.

