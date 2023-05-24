Actor Nitesh Pandey is no more. He essayed the role of Dheeraj Kumar in the top rated television show Anupamaa. Reportedly, he passed away due to cardiac arrest at the age of 51. As soon as this sad news was out, many celebs reacted to the news of his demise. Apart from TV, Pandey is also popular for starring in Shah Rukh Khan's Om Shanti Om. Nitesh Pandey Dies at 51: From Acting With Shah Rukh Khan to Being Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa Co-Star, All You Need to Know About The Actor Who Passed Away on May 24.

Gulshan Devaiah

Nitesh Pandey : 17 January 1973- 23 May 2023 Good bye sir 🙏 pic.twitter.com/LJgUY2BQGC — “SuperGullu” (@gulshandevaiah) May 24, 2023

Hansal Mehta

Three young persons. Three actors. Passed away in a span of 3-4 days. Rest In Peace dear colleagues. This is such an unkind time. Prayers with their grieving families.#AdityaSinghRajput #VaibhaviUpadhyay#NiteshPandey — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) May 24, 2023

Mukesh Chhabra

Ashoke Pandit

Sad to know about the sudden demise of Nitesh Pandey a brilliant actor and a fun loving person due to cardiac arrest at Igatpuri . His demise is a great loss to the film and Tv industry. My heartfelt condolences to his entire family and near ones . Om shanti . 🙏 pic.twitter.com/KTtu0ZeEYA — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) May 24, 2023

