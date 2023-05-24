In a double blow for Indian television lovers, two popular actors - Vaibhavi Upadhyaya and Nitesh Pandey - have passed away in the matter of hours. While Vaibhavi was killed in a car accident in Himachal Pradesh, Nitesh had died at the age of 51 after suffering from cardiac arrest. Pandey is survived by his wife, Arpita Pandey, and their two children. Nitesh Pandey Dies of Cardiac Arrest at 51; Actor Was Known for His Roles in Om Shanti Om, Anupamaa, Khosla Ka Ghosla Among Others.

Nitesh Pandey was a very popular face not just on Indian television but also in Bollywood. Pandey was born in 1972. He began his acting career in theatre in 1990, and made his television debut in the show Tejas in 1995. He went on to appear in a number of popular television shows, including Manzilein Apani Apani, Astitva...Ek Prem Kahani, Saaya, Justajoo, and Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. Recently, he was popular for playing the character of Dheeraj Kapoor in the Star Plus show Anupamaa. Ironically, Rupali Ganguly who played the lead role in Anupamaa had also acted with Vaibhavi in the second season of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.

Nitesh Pandey's Bollywood innings was also interesting. After making his big screen debut in Aamir Khan's Baazi in 1995, Nitesh Pandey got better roles post 2002 once he became a known face in television. While he had appeared in a number in films like Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai, Dabangg 2, Hunterrr and Madaari, fans remember him most for his roles in Om Shanti Om, where he played Shah Rukh Khan's secretary in the film and Khosla Ka Ghosla, where he once again plays the secretary of late Navin Nischol's character. Vaibhavi Upadhyaya Dies in Car Accident; Actress Was Best Known for Her Role in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.

Pandey was last seen in a Bollywood film in 2022, where he played Bhumi Pednekar's good-hearted father on LGBTQ+ dramedy Badhaai Do. The actor won enough appreciation for his performance.

In addition to his acting career, Pandey was also a successful producer. He founded the production company Dream Castle Productions, which produced radio shows. He was also a talented stage actor, and appeared in a number of plays, including Aastha and Misal Pav.

Pandey was a versatile actor who could play a variety of roles. He was known for his comic timing, but he could also deliver serious performances. He was a popular actor with both critics and audiences. He will be remembered as a talented actor who made a significant contribution to Indian television and film.

