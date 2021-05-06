November Story trailer is out! Tamannaah Bhatia stars as an ethical hacker in the upcoming seven-episode web series. The murder-mystery also features Pasupathi, GM Kumar, Vivek Prasanna, Aruldoss, Nandhini among others. Helmed by Ram Subramanian, it will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from May 20. The Tamil series will be made available in Telugu and Hindi too.

Watch the Trailer Below:

