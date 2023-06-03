More than 250 people have died in the tragic Odisha train accident, which took place on Friday (June 2) night in Balasore district. Condolences for the loss of lives poured in massive numbers online. Even Aupamaa's Rupali Ganguly took to her Instagram story and expressed grief over the horrific incident. The actress also prayed for the early recovery of all the people injured in the accident. Odisha Train Accident: Death Toll Rises to 261, PM Narendra Modi Leaves for Accident Site in Balasore.

Rupali Ganguly Offers Condolences:

Rupali Ganguly Instagram

