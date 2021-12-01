Shehnaaz Gill, former Bigg Boss 13 contestant, has been avoiding public appearances ever since the demise of Sidharth Shukla. The popular television actor passed away in September this year and his sudden demise had left everyone shocked. It is Sidharth’s birth anniversary on December 12 and ahead of it, pictures of Shehnaaz paying a visit to an orphanage in Amritsar have gone viral. In the pictures one can see the actress spending time with physically challenged kids. Fans of late actor Sidharth are happy to see Shehnaaz doing such a wonderful deed.

