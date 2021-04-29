Ramyug, Kunal Kohli's rendition of Ramayan, looks extremely classy. The trailer has been revealed today. The series will stream on MX Player from May 6. While the fresh cast does add a lot of novelty to the story of Ram, Lakshman and Sita, the trailer lacks the required punch. A mythological series needs to make someone intrigued about the presentation but Ramyug lacks it. Hopefully, the series will be better.

Check out the trailer of Ramyug here...

