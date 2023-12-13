After the successful release of Alan Ritchson's series Reacher on Prime Video on February 4, 2022, the makers are back with the second part of the highly awaited action series online after the first season proved to be a hit. Alan Ritchson is back as Jack Reacher, and the second season is based on author Lee Child's 11th book titled Bad Luck and Trouble. The series is also renewed for a third season at Prime Video. The story in the upcoming part sees Jack uncovering a new conspiracy that sees many of his friends from the US Army losing their lives. The second part of the series premieres on Prime Video on December 15, 2023, with three episodes, followed by one episode every week till January 19. Reacher Season 2 Trailer: Alan Ritchson Returns in a More Badass and Explosive Avatar for Lee Child's Prime Video Series (Watch Video).

Watch the Trailer of Reacher Season 2:

